Chef Kevin Naderi of Roost

Chef Kevin Naderi Drums Of New Menu

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:21 PM. CDT July 10, 2017

Kevin Naderi, owner and chef at Roost, is making fennel & Green Bean Salad with Truffle Vinaigrette, Tarragon & Fried Breadcrumbs. The dish will be available in Roost's current main menu. 

