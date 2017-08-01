KHOU
Close

Change Happens!

Rev. Leslie Smith visited Great Day Houston to share how we can help change the future of our adolescents fighting to survive

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:10 AM. CDT August 01, 2017

 
Change Happens! 
Children's Health Day 
Saturday, August 12
10A-2PM
Almeda Mall 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories