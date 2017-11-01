KHOU
Close

Champion Energy

Don't be tricked by high energy prices by switching to Champion Energy.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 9:59 AM. CDT November 01, 2017

For more information on Champion Energy, visit champion.energy.greatday. Sign up with Champion Energy using promo code "GreatDay" and receive a $50 bill credit.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories