KHOU
Close

CenterPoint Energy's Natural Gas Standby Generator Program

Centerpoint Energy's Natural Gas Standby Generator Program.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:28 AM. CDT May 31, 2017

CenterPoint Energy's participating dealers have a special offer for Great Day viewers.  Receive up to $1,500 off a qualifying generator, and for a limited time, when you purchase a Kohler generator, you'll also get a free 5-year extended warranty.  For more information, call 713-20-POWER (713-207-6937), and you can also log on to their website at www.centerpointenergy.com/generator
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories