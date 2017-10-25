Celebrating Local Heroes

The Local Heroes Family Fun Day will recognize First Responders on Saturday, October 28th at the Houston Police Academy (Aldine Westfield) from 9am – 12pm. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 713-308-3200.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
Captain Larry Baimbridge with HPD shares how the community can help celebrate local heroes post-Harvey
