Celebrating Local Heroes

Captain Larry Baimbridge with HPD shares how the community can help celebrate local heroes post-Harvey

October 25, 2017

The Local Heroes Family Fun Day will recognize First Responders on Saturday, October 28th at the Houston Police Academy (Aldine Westfield) from 9am – 12pm. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 713-308-3200.

