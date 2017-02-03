KHOU
CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans Talks Her New Album.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 2:23 PM. CST February 03, 2017

After almost a decade, Grammy Winning Gospel Artist, CeCe Winans talks her new album and her upcoming performance at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration tonight! For more information, click here

