Carrying Hope

Kristin Finan talks about how Carrying Hope provides comfort items and essentials to children entering foster care.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:49 AM. CDT July 18, 2017

Carrying Hope is a 501c3 non-profit that gives "Hope Packs" filled with comfort items and essentials to children who are entering the foster care system.  
 
"Hope Packs" is a backpack or diaper bag filled with new items a child will need during their first 24-48 hours in a new foster home.  Carrying Hope provides packs to children ages 0-18.
 
Upcoming Carrying Hope Drive:
Saturday, July 22, 2017
9am - 12pm
Browning Hangar in the Mueller Development
Austin, TX
 
If you can't attend the drive, you can find "Hope Pack" lists and make a donation at CarryingHope.com
 

