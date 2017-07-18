Carrying Hope is a 501c3 non-profit that gives "Hope Packs" filled with comfort items and essentials to children who are entering the foster care system.

"Hope Packs" is a backpack or diaper bag filled with new items a child will need during their first 24-48 hours in a new foster home. Carrying Hope provides packs to children ages 0-18.

Upcoming Carrying Hope Drive:

Saturday, July 22, 2017

9am - 12pm

Browning Hangar in the Mueller Development

Austin, TX

If you can't attend the drive, you can find "Hope Pack" lists and make a donation at CarryingHope.com

