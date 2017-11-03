KHOU
Close

CANstruction

Carla Curtis-Galvean talks about a unique art exhibition that brings awareness to hunger in the Houston area.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:25 AM. CDT November 03, 2017

Carla Curtis-Galvean talks about CANstruction, a unique art exhibition that brings awareness to hunger in the Houston area.  Volunteers, high school students, design professionals and more gather to compete and create structures made entirely of canned food.

 

CANstruction Event

- November 4, 2017

- 8am – 5pm
- City Centre

- Canstruction-Houston.com

- Vote for your favorite structure via social media

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories