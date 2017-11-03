Carla Curtis-Galvean talks about CANstruction, a unique art exhibition that brings awareness to hunger in the Houston area. Volunteers, high school students, design professionals and more gather to compete and create structures made entirely of canned food.

CANstruction Event

- November 4, 2017

- 8am – 5pm

- City Centre

- Canstruction-Houston.com

- Vote for your favorite structure via social media

