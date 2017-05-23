Close Camp Say Learn how Camp Say & George Springer are helping kids with speech impediments. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:48 AM. CDT May 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Learn more on Camp Say and the upcoming George Springer All-Star Benefit by clicking here. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Death toll climbs to 22 in concert attack Two poll workers found guilty of voter fraud Grandmother and boy killed in school bus crash VERIFY: Can you legally use hazard lights while driving? Neighbors have serious complaints about mail VERIFY: Is FBI warning anyone grocery shopping? HPD: 1-year-old shot in the leg in SW Houston What texting while driving ban would mean for Texans KHOU 11 Investigates: Gift Card Draining Tuesday morning forecast More Stories Youngest identified Manchester terror victim, 8, was… May 23, 2017, 11:57 a.m. Manchester concert attack suspect identified; 22 dead May 22, 2017, 5:56 p.m. Security increased for U2, John Legend concerts in Houston May 23, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs