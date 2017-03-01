Close Camp Gladiator Great Day's Cristina Kooker torches calories with an intense workout at Camp Gladiator. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:34 AM. CST March 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Mention Great Day Houston and you are automatically in for camp that can start tomorrow, no need to wait until their next camp on March 13th. Camp Gladiator's March Special #CGCheckinMadness For more information, visit www.CampGladiator.com. (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Team coverage: Manhunt continues after 2 officers shot Mom shot and killed in front of 2 kids 2 officers remain in hospital after shooting Trump's address: Immigration Wednesday morning forecast KHOU 11 Photojournalist Steve Barnes describes officer-involved shooting scene RAW: Shots fired from the officer-involved shooting scene One officer critically hurt, one OK after shooting Trump: 'A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning' Popular nurse found dead near Spring More Stories Neighbors say officers saved them from burglary suspects Mar. 1, 2017, 11:55 a.m. HPD: $20K reward for suspect after 2 officers shot Feb 28, 2017, 12:49 p.m. HPD officers remain hospitalized after Tuesday's shooting Mar. 1, 2017, 7:16 a.m.
