Horticulturist Skip Richter shows us how to build a colorful planter for your porch or patio, plus shares tips on how to keep your lawn healthy for the hot summer months.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can help you diagnose a lawn problem. Take a photo and sample of your lawn.
Send samples to:
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
3033 Bear Creek Drive
Houston, TX 77084
Send photos to:
