Horticulturist Skip Richter shows us how to build a colorful planter for your porch or patio, plus shares tips on how to keep your lawn healthy for the hot summer months.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can help you diagnose a lawn problem. Take a photo and sample of your lawn.

Send samples to:

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

3033 Bear Creek Drive

Houston, TX 77084

Send photos to:

