Build A Colorful Planter

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:53 AM. CDT June 20, 2017

Horticulturist Skip Richter shows us how to build a colorful planter for your porch or patio, plus shares tips on how to keep your lawn healthy for the hot summer months. 
 
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can help you diagnose a lawn problem.  Take a photo and sample of your lawn.  
 
Send samples to:
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
3033 Bear Creek Drive
Houston, TX  77084
 
Send photos to: 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


