Buffalo Bayou Partnership has ongoing volunteer opportunities every third Saturday of the month from 8:30AM – 11:30AM. Meet at the Water Works Visitor Center at 105 Sabine Street. For more information, contact volunteer coordinator Leticia Sierras at 713-752-0314 ext. 206 or e-mail her at lsierras@buffalobayou.org. You can also log on to BuffaloBayou.org

