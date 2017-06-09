Close Brooke Michelle Singer / Songwriter Brooke Michelle performs her original song "Come On Home." Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 3:36 PM. CDT June 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST To learn more about Brooke Michelle, visit her website. For more on Arts for Autism, click here. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Denny's waitress recounts deadly beating Chauna, Terry Thompson out of jail on bond Deputy, husband indicted for murder turn themselves in Houstonians step up to help struggling pizza shop owner Raw: Witness video of beating death outside Sheldon-area Denny's Body of missing man found by landscapers Terry, Chauna Thompson out on bond VERIFY: Can you 'camp out' in the far left lane? Distracted woman walking on sidewalk falls into cellar Raw: Terry, Chauna Thompson, indicted for murder, turn themselves in More Stories Toddler left at fire station in southwest Houston Jun. 9, 2017, 11:39 a.m. HCSO investigating other deputies' actions in deadly… Jun. 9, 2017, 8:23 a.m. Waitress recounts deadly beating outside… Jun. 8, 2017, 10:44 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs