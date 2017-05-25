KHOU
Close

Bring Them Home

Today is National Missing Children's Day and KHOU wants to #BringThemHome.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:21 PM. CDT May 25, 2017

Today is National Missing Children's Day. If you know the whereabouts of a missing child, please call 1-800-THE-LOST. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories