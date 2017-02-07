KHOU
Close

Brian Courtney Wilson

Brian Courtney Wilson talks his new album.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:27 AM. CST February 07, 2017

Brian Courtney Wilson performs "Heal: Find A Way" off his new album.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories