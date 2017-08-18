Close Brandon Rhyder Performs! Brandon Performs His Single From His Self-Titled Album Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:21 AM. CDT August 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Brandon Rhyder stops by to perform his latest single "They Need Each Other." For more information, click here. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse? Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Houston Authorities respond as van plows into crowds First look at Katy ISD's $70M stadium Houston to Dallas in 90 minutes? It could be a reality with high speed train HPD officer suspended after DWI arrest Huge show of support at fundraiser for family of slain chef Coast Guard rescues missing woman near Sea Lion Caves Solar eclipse glasses are very hard to find Friday morning forecast More Stories Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White House Aug 18, 2017, 11:53 a.m. Spain terror attacks: At least 1 American killed Aug 18, 2017, 7:10 a.m. Finnish stabbing spree: Police say 2 dead; suspect arrested Aug 18, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs