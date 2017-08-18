KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Brandon Rhyder Performs!

Brandon Performs His Single From His Self-Titled Album

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:21 AM. CDT August 18, 2017

Brandon Rhyder stops by to perform his latest single "They Need Each Other." 
For more information, click here
 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories