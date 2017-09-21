KHOU
Hope After Harvey #4 - Bishop James Dixon

Bishop James Dixon of The Community of Faith Church talks about keeping the faith during these hard times.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:06 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

Bishop James Dixon of The Community of Faith Church talks about keeping the faith during these hard times.

Visit The Community of Faith Church online for more information.

