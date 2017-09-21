KHOU
Hope After Harvey #2 - Better Business Bureau

Dan Parsons from Better Business Bureau Houston with tips to protect yourself before spending & donating your money.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:37 AM. CDT September 21, 2017

Dan Parsons from the Better Business Bureau Houston with tips on to protect yourself before you make any decisions on where to spend & donate your money, and any red flags.

For more on the Better Business Bureau Houston, click here.

