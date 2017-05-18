Lifestyle and beauty expert Alison Deyette shares the best beauty products under $40. For more information on Alison, log on to AlisonDeyette.com.
ESSIE GEL COUTURE BRIDAL COLLECTION
This is a limited edition collection of six whimsical shades made in collaboration with acclaimed bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. Available at drugstores nationwide and at Essie.com.
NATALIE EAU DE PARFUM PURSE SPRAY
Hollywood icon Natalie Wood's signature gardenia scent has been recreated by her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner. The scent is a sophisticated, feminine fragrance fusing together essential oils and all-natural ingredients. Available at NatalieFragrance.com for $32.
CLINIQUE FRESH PRESSED DAILY BOOSTER
Simple two-step system: 7 single-use packets of renewing powder cleanser with pure vitamin C and a one-day vial of daily booster with pure Vitamin C. Just add two drops to your favorite moisturizer. Available for $27 where Clinique products are sold.
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS LIQUID LIPSTICKS
A non-drying, intensely pigmented liquid formula that delivers rich, long-wearing matte look. Six new shades available. Find it for $20 each at Sephora or AnastasiaBeverlyHills.com.
SOAP & GLORY THE FAB PORE
Purifying foaming face wash leaves your skin feeling cool, calm and cleansed. Available at Walgreens for $12.
KENRA PROFESSIONAL HIGH GRIP SPRAY 20
An airy, lightweight styling hairspray that provides superior definition, all over volume, and an all-day hold with a matte finish. Available at Ulta stores for $19.
