Best Beauty Products Under $40

ESSIE GEL COUTURE BRIDAL COLLECTION

This is a limited edition collection of six whimsical shades made in collaboration with acclaimed bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. Available at drugstores nationwide and at Essie.com

NATALIE EAU DE PARFUM PURSE SPRAY

Hollywood icon Natalie Wood's signature gardenia scent has been recreated by her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner. The scent is a sophisticated, feminine fragrance fusing together essential oils and all-natural ingredients. Available at NatalieFragrance.com for $32.

CLINIQUE FRESH PRESSED DAILY BOOSTER

Simple two-step system: 7 single-use packets of renewing powder cleanser with pure vitamin C and a one-day vial of daily booster with pure Vitamin C. Just add two drops to your favorite moisturizer. Available for $27 where Clinique products are sold.

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS LIQUID LIPSTICKS

A non-drying, intensely pigmented liquid formula that delivers rich, long-wearing matte look. Six new shades available. Find it for $20 each at Sephora or AnastasiaBeverlyHills.com

SOAP & GLORY THE FAB PORE

Purifying foaming face wash leaves your skin feeling cool, calm and cleansed. Available at Walgreens for $12.

KENRA PROFESSIONAL HIGH GRIP SPRAY 20

An airy, lightweight styling hairspray that provides superior definition, all over volume, and an all-day hold with a matte finish. Available at Ulta stores for $19.

