KHOU
Close

Bellaire Family Orthodontics

Dr. Vladimir Tabakman with Bellaire Family Orthodontics shows us how Invisalign can help straighten your teeth.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:58 AM. CDT May 10, 2017

For more information about Bellaire Family Orthodontics and Invisalign, visit RockNBraces.com
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories