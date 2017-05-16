KHOU
Close

Belhaven University

Belhaven University helps adults earn their degrees.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:06 AM. CDT May 16, 2017

For more information on Belhaven University, log on to Houston.Belhaven.edu or give them a call at 281-579-9977.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories