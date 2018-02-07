KHOU
Close

Barry Manilow Part 2

Barry Manilow surprises a Humble ISD student, Eric Torres, as part of the Manilow Music Project.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:42 AM. CST February 07, 2018

 

For more information on The Manilow Music Project, or to make a donation, visit manilowmusicproject.org  

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories