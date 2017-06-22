KHOU
Close

Barrier Breaker Award Luncheon

Dr. Vernus Swisher talks to Deborah Duncan about the Barrier Breaker Award Luncheon coming up on June 27.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:26 PM. CDT June 22, 2017

Dr. Vern Swisher talks about the Barrier Breaker Award Luncheon coming up on June 27. The event will honour Mayor Sylvester Turner and Former Judge Robert Eckels. 
For more information, please visit: www.careerandrecover.org

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories