Close Balancing Sodium Content Reduce Salt In Meals Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:48 AM. CDT July 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Celebrity and best-selling author, Dr. Ian Smith shows you how to reduce your salt intake. For more information visit http://www.doctoriansmith.com/ © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City: Downtown vacant hotel is 'dangerous' Man killed in boating crash on Lake Conroe Suspect arrested in Hedwig Village murder Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell Raw: Burglar steals $200,000 in watches from Macy's Galleria store That old house next to Minute Maid Park 200-plus waiting in line for Louis Vuitton pop-up store Blue Whale Challenge claims life of 15-year-old San Antonio boy VERIFY: Are 'Fixer Upper' rumors true? Texas girl dies while using smartphone in bathtub More Stories Burglar takes $200,000 in watches from Macy's in the… Jul 12, 2017, 8:27 a.m. Man killed, 2 hurt in boat crash on Lake Conroe Jul 12, 2017, 4:34 a.m. HCFM: Burglar setting cars on fire in Cypress Jul 11, 2017, 10:23 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs