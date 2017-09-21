KHOU
Hope After Harvey #4 - BakerRipley

Cristina Cave discusses how BakerRipley is connecting families to the right tools and programs after Hurricane Harvey.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:04 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

Cristina Cave from BakerRipley Neighborhood Centers discusses how they are connecting families to the right tools and programs to help get back to a normal life after Hurricane Harvey.

To connect with BakerRipley, visit them online.

