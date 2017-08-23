KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 25 weather alerts
Close

Back to School with AT&T

Brandon Eldrige shares AT&T's newest gadgets and offers.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:14 AM. CDT August 23, 2017

The hot new tech trend is a phone or tablet with a great camera for Snapchat! AT&T visits Great Day Houston with the latest in technology and a ton of special back-to-school offers. 
For more information, go to https://www.att.com/
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories