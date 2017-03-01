KHOU
Close

Audience Spotlight

Check out New Heart's upcoming event!

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:42 AM. CST March 01, 2017

For more information about New Heart of Texas Ministries, visit NewHeartofTexas.org.

 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories