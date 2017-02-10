Audience Spotlight

KHOU
United Way Helpline & 2-1-1 Texas discuss ways to survive crisis situations. National Association of Women MBA's at University of Houston teams up with Make A Wish Foundation.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:12 AM. CST February 10, 2017

For more information about National Association of Women MBA's at University of Houston, visit UHNAWMBA.org.

To make a donation & help give Katelyn her Wish, click here

For more information about United Way Helpline, click here.

