KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Audience Spotlight

New Mount Carmel Baptist Church and The Multi Senior Service Center are in our audience today!

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:13 AM. CST February 08, 2017

Get your FREE tickets to be part of our LIVE studio audience by emailing GreatDayTickets@khou.com

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories