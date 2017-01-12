KHOU
Close

Audience Spotlight

Check out Young Esther's Inc. Church Girls Gone Wild's upcoming event!

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:57 AM. CST January 12, 2017

To learn more about Young Esther's Inc., visit www.ShalondriaTaylor.com.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories