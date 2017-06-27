KHOU
ASID Show House

10,000 sq ft, dozens of interior designer, one master builder, thousands of ideas for designing your home, and fun events all under one roof.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:22 AM. CDT June 27, 2017

The 2017 ASID Designer Show House is open from July 7th to 30th – Thursdays through Sundays.
Thurs- Saturday 10am-5pm        Sunday - 12-5pm
 
Showhouse address:  #5 Willow Creek Ranch Road, Tomball, TX  77377
 
  
www.ASIDTGCC.ORG    713-626-1470
 
 
Thursday, July 13, 2017 6:00 – 9:00 pm - Design Community Open House
GHBA, NKBA, AIA, NEWH, IDS, TAID, IIDA and all associated with the  design community
 
Thursday, July 20, 2017 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Ladies Night Out
All Ladies' organizations, bring your group, sip and see as you enjoy the panel of interior designers and vendors as they answer your design questions and share trade information
 
Friday, July 21, 2017 – Student Day
Thursday, July 27, 2017 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Man Cave Night
The gentlemen and their organizations are invited to come out and catch up on the latest trends on home technology and maintenance. Get information from the builder and vendors on new products and innovative products.
 
A special presentation CEU on designing with Alzheimer's in mind - 
 

