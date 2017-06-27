ASID Show House

The 2017 ASID Designer Show House is open from July 7th to 30th – Thursdays through Sundays.

Thurs- Saturday 10am-5pm Sunday - 12-5pm

Showhouse address: #5 Willow Creek Ranch Road, Tomball, TX 77377

www.ASIDTGCC.ORG 713-626-1470

Thursday, July 13, 2017 6:00 – 9:00 pm - Design Community Open House

GHBA, NKBA, AIA, NEWH, IDS, TAID, IIDA and all associated with the design community

Thursday, July 20, 2017 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Ladies Night Out

All Ladies' organizations, bring your group, sip and see as you enjoy the panel of interior designers and vendors as they answer your design questions and share trade information

Friday, July 21, 2017 – Student Day

Thursday, July 27, 2017 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Man Cave Night

The gentlemen and their organizations are invited to come out and catch up on the latest trends on home technology and maintenance. Get information from the builder and vendors on new products and innovative products.

A special presentation CEU on designing with Alzheimer's in mind -

