ASID Show House

The 2017 ASID Designer Show House is open from July 7th to 30th – Thursdays through Sundays.
Tickets available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/asid-designer-show-house-tickets-34718173993
Thurs- Saturday 10am-5pm Sunday - 12-5pm
Showhouse address: #5 Willow Creek Ranch Road, Tomball, TX 77377
www.ASIDTGCC.ORG 713-626-1470
Thursday, July 13, 2017 6:00 – 9:00 pm - Design Community Open House
GHBA, NKBA, AIA, NEWH, IDS, TAID, IIDA and all associated with the design community
Thursday, July 20, 2017 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Ladies Night Out
All Ladies' organizations, bring your group, sip and see as you enjoy the panel of interior designers and vendors as they answer your design questions and share trade information
Friday, July 21, 2017 – Student Day
Thursday, July 27, 2017 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Man Cave Night
The gentlemen and their organizations are invited to come out and catch up on the latest trends on home technology and maintenance. Get information from the builder and vendors on new products and innovative products.
A special presentation CEU on designing with Alzheimer's in mind -
