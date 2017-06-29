KHOU
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Artist Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells performs his new single "Hills & Valleys."

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:44 AM. CDT June 29, 2017

Former frontman of "Royal Tailor" Tauren Wells performs his new single "Hills & Valleys" as a solo artist. For more information, click here
 

