KHOU
Close

Arthel Neville Handbags

Arthel Neville shows off her new line of handbags.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:09 PM. CDT May 12, 2017

Journalist Arthel Neville ventures into fashion with her new line of handbags.  
 
To order your favorite, log on to ArthelNevilleDesign.com.  

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories