Close Arthel Neville Handbags Arthel Neville shows off her new line of handbags. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:09 PM. CDT May 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Journalist Arthel Neville ventures into fashion with her new line of handbags. To order your favorite, log on to ArthelNevilleDesign.com. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 3 missing kids found dead after Montgomery Co. house fire 2 off-duty deputies involved in deadly shooting in NE Harris County Dozens of suspected gang members arrested in ICE operation 3 children missing, family members critically hurt in Conroe-area fire Scorpion found on United flight from Houston to Ecuador Lightning caused tank fire forces evacuation in Beach City Missing Pieces: Monica 'Christie' Wilson Property owners have mixed feelings on I-45 expansion plan Langham Creek HS senior lights up prom Racist language still on deed restrictions More Stories 3 children dead in Montgomery County fire May 12, 2017, 5:48 a.m. Lightning caused tank fire out in Beach City May 12, 2017, 5:20 a.m. 2 off-duty deputies involved in deadly shooting in… May 12, 2017, 4:46 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs