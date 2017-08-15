Close Art Official Ink - Tattoo Geo We talk to Houston's own Geovanni Dominguez aka Tattoo Geo on how his art has been inked on many professional athletes, including the Houston Rockets. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:34 AM. CDT August 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Find Art Official Ink on Social Media: Twitter - @Art_Officialink Instagram - @artofficialink Located at: 412 N. Sam Houston Parkway East in North Houston. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Toddler infected with flesh-eating bacteria Texas bullet train contractors announced FBCSO applicant dies during training exercise Solar eclipse: Where to watch Abandoned baby at center of custody fight Charlotteseville Attack ' Do words matter with group names? Police search for hit-and-run Stockyards driver who slammed into two women 'White Lives Matter' rally at Texas A&M canceled Tuesday morning forecast Deadly crash on 610 South Loop More Stories Teen safe, Amber Alert suspect in custody after… Aug 15, 2017, 11:38 a.m. Young girl sexually assaulted on Woodlands jogging… Aug 15, 2017, 9:48 a.m. Houston ISD: 'Laser-focused' on turning around… Aug 15, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs