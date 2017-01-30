KHOU
Close

Amaya Antiaging & Weight Loss Center

Dasha Mensik tells us how "Neuro Therapy" helped her fight depression & anxiety and how it helps others fight uncontrollable food cravings.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:33 AM. CST January 30, 2017

Visit Amaya Antiaging & Weight Loss Center at Amayaclinic.com or give them a call at 713-772-7887. 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories