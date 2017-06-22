KHOU
Alemay Fernandez Performs

Alemay Fernandez Performs to promote this weekend's Springboard Houston music festival

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:05 PM. CDT June 22, 2017

Springboard Houston (http://www.springboardhouston.com/) takes place Saturday and Sunday from 7pm - 11:30pm at Heinen Theater on the campus of Houston Community College
For more information on Alemay Fernandez, visit her website or Facebook page.
 

