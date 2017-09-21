KHOU
Hope After Harvey #5 - After Your Home Floods

Cesare Wright shares what he has learned from the past about the process of recovery after your home floods.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 1:06 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

Cesare Wright's home has flooded multiple times and it suffered again after Hurricane Harvey. Wright shares what he has learned from the past about the process of recovery.

