KHOU
Close

Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery

Dr. German Newall explains how he can help you get your body back with the "Mommy Makeover".

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:35 AM. CDT May 15, 2017

To make your appointment with Dr. German Newall at the Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery, call 713-799-9999 or log on to DrNewall.com.  
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories