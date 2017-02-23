KHOU
Actress Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton stars in HBO's new hit drama, "Big Little Lies."

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF

"Big Little Lies" airs Sundays on HBO.  For more information, visit HBO.com

(© 2017 KHOU)


