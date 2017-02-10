Celebrity Interior Designer Abby Vasek shows us how to throw a great party, just ahead of the Grammy Awards.

If you'd like to book Abby Vasek for her interior design services or speaking engagements, log on to AbbyVasek.com

Special thanks to Aztec Events for outfitting the Great Day Houston set. To reach Aztec Events and Tents, log on to AztecUSA.com

Also, thank you to CityView Catering for providing the food. For more information, log on to CityViewCatering.com

(© 2017 KHOU)