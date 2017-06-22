Close AARP AARP talks their presence in the LGBT community. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:07 PM. CDT June 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST AARP stops by to share programs beneficial for adults in the LGBT community. Learn more by calling 888-687-2277 or visit www.aarp.org/houston © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Houston forecast & Tropical Storm Cindy update from KHOU 11 News Houston forecast & Tropical Storm Cindy update from KHOU 11 News Fatal multi-vehicle accident involving METRO train 16 people from Houston area arrested in rental car fraud operation KHOU Live Video F-16 crashes, catches fire at Ellington Field St. Louis area boy dies in Tropical Storm Cindy HPD officer recovering after rollover accident WATCH: Elephants rescue drowning calf Latest on Tropical Storm Cindy - 3 a.m. More Stories Houston police chase suspect into Fort Bend, standoff ensues Jun 22, 2017, 10:30 a.m. Cindy weakens to depression status after landfall Jun 19, 2017, 7:11 a.m. Senate GOP health bill: Cut Medicaid, end no-coverage fines Jun 22, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs