KHOU
Close

AARP

Learn about "Prepare To Care"

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 3:06 PM. CDT June 09, 2017

Host of "Prepare to Care" stops by to share how the new podcast provides resources for caregivers. 
For more information, call 832-325-2228 or visit aarp.org/houston.
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories