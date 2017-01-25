A Free Spin Around Houston

Great Day's Cristina talks with Houston Bcycle about their bike share program and how to get a free ride during the events of the BIG GAME!

Through the "BBVA Compass Free Rides" program, individuals can receive free Houston Bcycle rides for the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl, January 27 through February 5, at all Bcycle stations around Houston. In addition to our regular stations, Houston Bcycle will have a Bcycle Drop Off Zone next to BikeHouston's Bike Valet at the intersection of Clay and Austin downtown. Every ride will be free after the rider reserves the bike with a valid credit or debit card, and provides an email address or mobile number at checkout. Riders are encouraged to post photos to their social networks incorporating the hashtag #WeAreMobile. More information can be found at www.bbvabright.com/freerides or by calling Houston Bcycle at 713-865-3662.

(© 2017 KHOU)