KHOU
Close

A Day With My Father

One woman's story of forgiveness from estranged father of 50 years.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 3:57 PM. CDT June 15, 2017

Author Evelyn Ogletree shares a story of forgiveness after growing up without a father in her life. For more on her book "A Day With My Father" click here
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories