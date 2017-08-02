KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

A Boutique For All Occasions

Shakeina, Owner of Qwashae Boutique shows us cute, classy looks for any occasion

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:23 AM. CDT August 02, 2017

Qwashae Boutique is located in the pearland downtown center.  
For more information, visit http://www.qwashaeboutique.com/
 
 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories