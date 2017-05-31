811... Call Before You Dig

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Father with toddler on motorcycle arrested
-
KKK flier distributors could face charges
-
Accused TriMet killer in court
-
DA: Spring man admits why he killed neighbor
-
Shop owner says gun range sign is slowing sales
-
Amazon hiring for 2,500 jobs at new Houston center
-
Hunt County: Bounty hunters, target killed in dealership shooting
-
RAW AERIALS: Partial house collapse in Jersey Village
-
Man found not guilty of drug smuggling in Dominican Republic
-
Kathy Griffin apologizes for bloody photo
More Stories
-
Texans' Mumphery expelled for MSU sexual misconduct…May 31, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
1 wounded in shootout in grocery store parking lotMay 31, 2017, 4:43 a.m.
-
Garth Brooks RodeoHouston tickets to go on sale in SeptemberMay 31, 2017, 10:44 a.m.