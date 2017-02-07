KHOU
31st Annual Taste of the Town

Great Day's Cristina Kooker slices and dices with the best chefs in The Woodlands for Taste of the Town.

February 07, 2017

Taste of the Town 
Thursday, February 9th
4-9pm
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott
$30 in advance 
$35 at the door
 
All you can eat food samples, drinks, prizes and more!  
 

