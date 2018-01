David Jobe, director of 2-1-1 Texas/United Way Helpline, along with call specialists Cornelius Blackshear and Thanh Nguyen discuss the importance of the 2-1-1 Texas/United Way Helpline and how it can provide assistance if you are ever in need.

For more information, log on to UnitedWayHouston.org.

© 2018 KHOU-TV