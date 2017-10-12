Close Creative Halloween Snacks Holy bat bites! Food blogger Lauren Snyder shows us cute, fun, and creative recipes for Halloween. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 2:22 PM. CDT October 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Find Lauren's recipes at http://www.methodtomymeals.com or follow her on instagram @methodtomymeals © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods Houston reservoirs still not empty Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas $600 Texas-sized homecoming mum 11 new features in IOS 11 Wednesday morning forecast HOA fight over WWII tank More join class action lawsuit against Arkema National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey More Stories Trump's health insurance order pushes association… Oct 12, 2017, 10:50 a.m. Mom fears missing teen daughter was taken by sex traffickers Oct 11, 2017, 10:12 p.m. Astros-Yankees: 5 things to watch in ALCS Oct 12, 2017, 5:20 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs