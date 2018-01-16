Close Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Big Impact! Volunteers at Big Brothers Big Sisters help make Houston communities a better place, one child at a time. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:49 AM. CST January 16, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Big Brothers Big Sisters Upcoming Fundraisers The Big Prom – February 17 Big Taste Of Houston – April 8 For Tickets to these events or to volunteer at Big Brothers Big Sisters visit http://www.bbbstx.org/ © 2018 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods Houston reservoirs still not empty Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas $600 Texas-sized homecoming mum 11 new features in IOS 11 Wednesday morning forecast HOA fight over WWII tank More join class action lawsuit against Arkema National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey More Stories WATCH LIVE: Icy conditions across Houston as Winter… Jan 16, 2018, 11:37 a.m. ICY ROADS: List of impacted highways & freeways Mar. 9, 2016, 9:43 p.m. Houston Forecast: Freezing temperatures til… Sep 30, 2017, 7:59 a.m.
